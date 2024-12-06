Acast Leaders Share Podcast Ad Trend Forecasts for 2025

As podcast advertising gains traction, top industry experts, including Acast’s Greg Glenday, Shantae Howell, and Valerie Reimer, along with contributors from Sounds Profitable and Horizon Media, share their forecasts on the growth and opportunities in 2025.

According to Acast Chief Business Officer Greg Glenday, podcasts are attracting more listeners globally, with over 50% of listeners in emerging markets and 40% in established ones planning to increase their podcast consumption. eMarketer predicts podcast ad spending will surpass $3 billion by 2026, accounting for 35% of total digital audio ad spend.

Acast’s VP of Ad Tech Valerie Reimer forecasts advancements in programmatic advertising and first-party data will drive scalability. Programmatic podcast ad spend is expected to grow to $211.9 million by 2024. Similarly, Sounds Profitable Founder Bryan Barletta emphasized the flexibility and growth of integrated ads, dynamic insertions, and branded content in 2025.

Acast Executive Producer Shantae Howell highlighted the role of creators in omnichannel campaigns. She pointed to collaborations like Acast’s partnership with Sunglass Hut for a Naked Beauty live event, which extended beyond audio to social media and live experiences.

Finally, podcasting is predicted to ride a new high of credibility as a mainstream media platform following the 2024 presidential election. With both President-elect Trump and Vice President Harris using podcasts to reach new audiences, it shows the medium as a high-impact advertising channel in a lane that is traditionally dominated by live television.

Shasta Cafarelli, Tinuiti SVP of Media Investment, described podcasts as, “at a turning point,” to a full-funnel solution with unparalleled authenticity and host influence.

As podcasts continue to expand their reach and revenue potential, advertisers are expected to embrace the medium’s flexibility, leverage creator influence, and adopt more innovative technologies into 2025.