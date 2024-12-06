iHeartMedia Chicago Raises $1 Million for Lurie Children’s Hospital

iHeartMedia Chicago collected $1 million to support the patients and families at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, Lurie Children’s provides advanced treatments, research, and care to children and their families.

The radiothon aired live on December 5 across 93.9 Lite FM (WLIT), Rock 95.5 (WCHI), 107.5 WGCI, 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC), V103 (WVAZ), and Inspiration 1390 (WGRB-AM). Station personalities encouraged listeners to donate online or by phone.

Over the past five years, the Lurie Children’s Radiothon has raised more than $3.6 million.

iHeart Chicago Region President Adam Kurtz said, “The Lurie Children’s Radiothon is a wonderful tradition in the Chicagoland community. iHeartMedia Chicago, along with our advertising partners and listeners, is so proud to be a part of this incredible event that benefits Lurie Children’s patients, parents, and families in our local community.”

Lurie Children’s President and CEO Dr. Tom Shanley added, “The radiothon has been such a gift to us, as a way to share stories about our amazing patients as well as our care providers, who fight on behalf of children every day. We are very grateful to iHeartMedia Chicago and all their listeners for helping us create healthier futures for every child, not just in Chicago but far beyond the walls of the hospital.”

