Ryan Seacrest Foundation Brings 15th Seacrest Studio to Miami

Miami’s Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has been chosen by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to host its fifteenth Seacrest Studio, a state-of-the-art facility designed to introduce pediatric patients to the creative worlds of radio, television, and digital media.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves over half of Miami’s pediatric population and is South Florida’s only nonprofit, freestanding specialty hospital exclusively for children. Located on the ground floor of the hospital’s Advanced Pediatric Care Pavilion, the studio will sit adjacent to the Children’s Experiences activity center, aligning with the hospital’s mission to enhance the patient experience.

Through a closed-circuit network, patients will be able to participate in activities like hosting their own radio or TV shows, watching live musical performances, playing games, and even interviewing celebrity guests – all from the studio or their inpatient suites via in-room TV screens.

The studio is expected to open in late 2025.

Ryan Seacrest commented, “It is such an honor to expand our reach to South Florida and welcome Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to the Seacrest Studios family. Miami has brought me such joy over the years, and I am proud to return the favor and spread the joy and creative power of broadcast media to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.”

Nicklaus Children’s Health System CEO Matthew A. Love remarked, “Providing enriching experiences like Seacrest Studios to our pediatric patients combined with expert care and an elevated level of service is what makes us the hospital where your child matters most. We are incredibly grateful to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation for helping us create a space for children and families to play and creatively express themselves while being treated at the hospital.”