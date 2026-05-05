NEW 102.7 Diaper Drive Triples Goal for NYC Parents In Need

A New York City morning show diaper drive at Audacy’s NEW 102.7 (WNEW) blew past its original goal by a factor of three. Hosted by Karen Carson in the Morning, the “NEW Daddy Diaper Drive” collected more than 30,000 diapers for local non-profit Little Essentials.

The drive ran April 13 through May 1, with hosts Karen Carson, Johnny Mingione, and Anthony Malerba encouraging listeners to donate in person or through Little Essentials’ online wishlist. The station’s original goal was 10,000 diapers, which is how many Little Essentials distributes each month to at-risk families with children five and younger, while also providing children’s supplies and parenting education.

NEW 102.7 Brand Manager Rob Miller said, “Watching Anthony’s family grow reminds us all how much support is needed when welcoming a newborn. Over the past few weeks, our listeners have shown incredible generosity, helping us far exceed our goal of 10,000 diaper donations.”

Little Essentials CEO and President Courtney Crawford stated, “Diaper need is a major stress for families — 1 in 2 can’t afford enough diapers, and 3 in 5 parents miss work or school because of it. We distribute over 10,000 diapers a month and thanks to the ‘NEW 102.7 New Daddy Diaper Drive,’ more than 20,000 additional diapers will be distributed to NYC children this month.”