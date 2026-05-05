WNBA’s Indiana Fever Debuts Radio Network With WOWO Start

Northeast Indiana now has a radio home for Indiana Fever basketball. Federated Media Fort Wayne’s News-Talk 92.3 WOWO has finalized a broadcast deal with the Fever, carrying all 44 regular-season games plus postseason coverage under the newly formed Fever Radio Network.

WOWO marks the Fever’s first regional affiliate under the new network. The team’s flagship remains Urban One Indianapolis’ 93.5/107.5 The Fan (WIBC-HD2), which started carrying the Fever’s full season last year. Former Fort Wayne TinCaps announcer John Nolan will again handle play-by-play. Additional affiliate announcements are expected ahead of the regular season opener on May 9.

WOWO APD Josh Williams said, “This exciting partnership reflects the increasing demand for Fever basketball across our region. We are excited to be the landing spot in our neck of the woods for fans to come and hear every game throughout the season, whether that be in their homes, cars, or on their phones.”

Nolan said, “We’re elated to bring Fever basketball to listeners in WOWOland. The Fever are the hottest brand in the WNBA with championship aspirations this year, while WOWO is an iconic and award-winning station, so this is a natural match. And personally, I’m so glad to be on the air again around the Fort Wayne area, which has a special place in my heart.”