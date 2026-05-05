Townsquare Ignite Lights Up Broadway With Latest Digital Pact

Townsquare Media’s digital advertising division has another new partner in the Mountain West. Broadway Media, a Salt Lake City-based operator of seven radio stations and a regional outdoor advertising network, has signed on with Townsquare Ignite.

The deal falls under Townsquare’s Media Partnerships division, launched in 2024 as a white-label service that extends the company’s data-driven ad technology to outside operators. In the last month, Ignite added Denver’s Kroenke Sports and Entertainment and Ohio’s North American Broadcasting Company to its portfolio of more than ten other partners.

Townsquare Ignite CRO Shaun Collignon said, “Broadway Media has built a powerful portfolio of local brands across both radio and outdoor, with highly engaged audiences and strong market presence, making them an ideal partner for our digital platform and services.”

Broadway Media General Manager Jacquie Louie stated, “We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and further expand our digital solutions capabilities. After extensive evaluation and industry experience, we believe Townsquare Ignite is best-in-class and fully committed to digital growth.”