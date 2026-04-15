KSE Deal Takes Townsquare Ignite To New Rocky Mountain High

Townsquare Media is extending the “white-label” division of its digital business arm to a digital advertising partnership with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, expanding its Media Partnerships division into the Denver market through KSE’s radio assets.

KSE becomes the eleventh member of Townsquare’s Media Partnerships division, launched in 2024, which covers a collective 31 markets that do not overlap with Townsquare’s existing footprint. Under the agreement, Townsquare will support KSE with customized digital strategies via its Townsquare Ignite platform, designed to grow its digital business alongside its broadcast operations with local, regional, and national clients.

Townsquare Ignite Chief Revenue Officer Shaun Collignon said, “Kroenke Sports & Entertainment represents some of the most valuable and engaged audiences in media today…This partnership is a powerful example of how media companies can evolve and win in a performance-driven marketplace.”

KSE General Manager Joel Clary said, “We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and launch our new Digital Solutions arm, KSE Digital…They have a truly outstanding team and we couldn’t be happier for the prospects of our partnership.”