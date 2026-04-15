A Name From The ’80s Is Back In Bakersfield Radio

80s heritage brand Kelly 95.3 (KLLY) has returned to Bakersfield under Frequency Broadcasting following Connoisseur Media’s market exit in November. The return signals the end of Live 95.3, which replaced Energy 95.3 under previous Alpha Media ownership.

Frequency Broadcasting’s Bakersfield holdings also include 97.7 KNZR, 99.3 KKBB, 98.1 KRWI, and 95.9 KVLI.

Frequency CEO Kait Hill said, “We’re incredibly proud to bring Kelly back home. This is a brand that already has deep roots in Bakersfield. Bringing it back is about honoring that history while building something that feels fresh, relevant, and locally connected.”

Frequency COO Danny Hill said, “Kelly has always meant something in this market. Reestablishing that identity gives us a strong foundation to grow from while still evolving the sound and presentation to meet today’s listener expectations.”