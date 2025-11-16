Connoisseur Media to Divest Bakersfield Cluster to Local Operator

Weeks after entering a new California market, Connoisseur Media is exiting another as it enters an agreement to sell its Bakersfield radio stations, as the company continues reshaping its portfolio following its September acquisition of Alpha Media.

The deal includes Live 95.3 (KLLY), Groove 99.3 (KKBB), and KNZR-AM/FM, with closing expected early next year pending FCC approval. Frequency, owned by Kait and Danny Hill, already operates Outlaw Country 95.9 FM/1140 AM and Rewind 98.1FM/93.5 FM in the Bakersfield market.

A sale price has yet to be disclosed.

Connoisseur received legal counsel from Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP. Frequency was represented by Smithwick & Belendiuk, P.C.

Connoisseur Media Founder and CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “Bakersfield was a market that did not fit into the long-term plans we have for Connoisseur. We looked for a local operator that we felt could devote the time and energy that Bakersfield deserves. We are confident that we have found that in Frequency and the Hill family operation.”

Kait Hill commented, “We have been working with the folks at Connoisseur for a while before their merger closed in September.” Danny Hill said, “We are excited to be acquiring these stations to serve the Bakersfield community, which is where we live and our hometown.”