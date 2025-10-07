Bonneville Exits San Francisco Market in Sale to Connoisseur

One month after completing its acquisition of Alpha Media, Connoisseur Media is again expanding its domain with the purchase of Bonneville International’s San Francisco market stations, adding 98.5 KFOX (KUFX), KBLX, 99.7 NOW (KMVQ), and 96.5 KOIT to its portfolio.

The new deal will further expand Connoisseur Media’s holdings to 220 stations in 48 markets. The company already owns Mix 106.5 (KEZR) and Bay Country (KBAY) in San Jose, as well as 95.3 KUIC and 101.7 KKIQ in the East Bay.

The transaction, which is pending FCC approval, was brokered by Kalil & Co., Inc. Connoisseur Media was represented by Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP, while Bonneville International was represented by Strong & Hanni. No purchase price has been revealed at this time.

In a statement, Bonneville International said the sale aligns with its strategy to concentrate investments across radio, television, streaming, digital, and apps.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw added, “San Francisco is a world-class media market, and these iconic stations are a perfect complement to our growing portfolio,” said Warshaw. “We are excited to greatly expand our service to the Bay Area. Our goal is to have a real presence with local programming, local voices, and being a significant part of the community. That’s what defines us, and that’s what listeners and advertisers deserve.”