iHeart Begins Another Round of Layoffs Ahead of Q3 Earnings

iHeartMedia is undergoing another round of layoffs impacting management, programming, and on-air staff across multiple major markets. The cuts include at least one market president as the broadcaster continues to streamline operations and consolidate leadership.

In Salt Lake City, Market President Joyce Wirthlin is exiting just ten months after her promotion to lead the cluster.

Wirthlin joined the company in 1998 as Vice President of Sales for Talk Radio 105.9 (KNRS-AM) and oversaw the station’s Total Traffic and Weather Network. She later served nearly four years as Senior Vice President of Sales before stepping into the top role in January. There is no word on how the cluster’s leadership will be reorganized.

In August, iHeartMedia reorganized its Markets Group for the second time in two years under new Markets Group President Ann Marie Licata and COO Bernie Weiss.

In Philadelphia, FOX Sports The Gambler (WDAS-AM) Program Director and afternoon host Sean Brace confirmed his departure on social media. Additional cuts reportedly include talent and programming staff in San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and Little Rock, among other places.

The more widespread cost-cutting measures ahead of its Q3 earnings call mirror similarly timed mass layoffs last year that touched more than fifteen markets from Honolulu to Boston and saw multiple market managers ousted. iHeart CEO Bob Pittman has stated multiple times that the company has a full-year goal of eliminating $150 million in spending by the end of 2025, including $40 million in savings in Q2.