Connoisseur Portland Places Handwerger at the Helm

Connoisseur Media is ushering in a new chapter of leadership in Portland, naming Mark Handwerger as Market Manager of the former Alpha Media cluster, effective October 16. Handwerger assumes the top spot after years as Director of Sales.

Current Market Manager Robert Dove, who assisted in recruiting Handwerger for the position, will transition to an advisory role in anticipation of his retirement at the end of the year.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw stated, “Portland is a major part of who we are. It’s a great market with incredible talent and strong brands. Mark’s the right person to lead this next chapter. He understands how to connect with the community and drive results, and that’s exactly what we want in a local leader.”

Handwerger remarked, “I’m excited about our future here at Connoisseur Portland. The legacy brands we have in this market are powerful, and we’ll continue to grow their local presence. When you combine these audio platforms with our Connrex suite of digital solutions, it’s an unbeatable combination for both listeners and clients. We’re building something special here.”

Robert Dove added, “These past two years have been a great experience. We’ve built a strong team and made meaningful progress in Portland. Mark’s leadership will keep that momentum going as the team continues to grow.”