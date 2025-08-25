New Divisions, New Leaders: iHeart Updates Markets Group

Weeks after promoting a new leader for its Markets Group, iHeartMedia is realigning the division for the second time in two years, restructuring several leadership roles to streamline national functionality and creating new regions of operation.

The news was shared in a staff memo, obtained by Radio Ink, from Markets Group President Ann Marie Licata and COO Bernie Weiss. The 2023 update had installed a new leadership structure under then-Markets Group President Hartley Adkins, aiming to drive growth across high-potential areas.

With the latest overhaul, John Karpinski has been named President of iHeartMedia Community Markets. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s Community Markets Division, with Shosh Abromovich continuing in her role as Division President and now reporting directly to Karpinski.

As part of the restructure, Dave Carwile has been appointed Division President of the newly created Midwest & Southeast Division, which includes the Carolina Majors, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Cincinnati, and St. Louis. A 33-year iHeartMedia veteran, Carwile has held leadership roles across markets of varying sizes and led several corporate initiatives focused on revenue growth.

Aaron Hyland will become Division President overseeing Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, and Hartford. He will work closely with New York Region President Steve DeLusant as part of a broader Northeast strategy. Hyland previously led transformation efforts across the DC and Baltimore sales teams.

Two additional market realignments were also announced: the Chicago Region will join the West & Great Lakes Division under Division President Kris Foley, while iHeart Atlanta moves into the Florida+ Division under Division President Chris Soechtig.

Lastly, the company confirmed that Dan Lankford and DJ Hodge are departing as part of the reorganization. Both had expanded roles in the 2023 restructure, with Lankford overseeing key Community Division markets and Hodge named a Metro Division President.