Report: Gen Z Turns to Connected TVs for AM/FM

Just how much have device preferences shifted in five years when it comes to streaming AM/FM radio? According to 2025 Share of Ear data from Edison Research, smart speakers remain the most popular digital gateway to radio as device ownership hits saturation.

As shared by Audacy, Edison found that for AM/FM, smart speaker streaming minutes have risen 73% since 2020. By comparison, connected TVs are up 23%, mobile phones are up 8%, and desktop or laptop listening has dropped by 31%.

This migration reflects the convenience of at-home listening and the normalization of voice-activated devices. With radio stations increasingly promoting “just ask your smart speaker to play us,” the adoption curve has tilted in favor of older generations who may not be as mobile-first as younger listeners but have embraced connected home devices.

Edison’s generational breakdown explains more.

On smart speakers, Boomers lead the way at 38% of total listening minutes, narrowly edging out Gen X at 36%. Millennials account for 17%, and Gen Z just 9%. In 2025, the number of US households with a smart speaker is expected to hit 75%. Fewer than half of American homes had a smart speaker in 2020.

Gen X maintains a firm hold on desktop and laptop streaming, responsible for 53% of total minutes. Millennials trail with 23%, while Boomers represent 13% and Gen Z 11%. This pattern reflects workplace behaviors established decades ago, with AM/FM often streamed at desks during work hours.

Gen Z’s habits are shaped by video and connected technology. They account for 38% of all connected TV AM/FM streaming, slightly ahead of Gen X at 37%. Boomers and Millennials lag at 14% and 11%, respectively. Edison’s data suggests younger audiences often consume audio in shared living spaces where connected TVs double as entertainment hubs.

Mobile listening, by contrast, is evenly spread across generations. Boomers (30%), Gen X (29%), and Gen Z (27%) each hold similar shares, while Millennials make up the smallest group at 14%. This even distribution highlights that mobile remains a universal access point, but its growth is not as explosive as other categories.

Edison’s data comes after Sounds Profitable’s Advertising Landscape 2025 report found streaming AM/FM is now rated more trustworthy and authentic than its over-the-air counterpart. While both deliver the same content, 51% of streaming AM/FM prime users said the programming is “generally factual and accurate,” compared to 47% for broadcast. Streaming also edged ahead on ad credibility, with 48% of users believing the ads they hear are true versus 47% for over-the-air.