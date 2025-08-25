WVRC Media Cares for Kids Sets Record For WVU Medicine

WVRC Media’s third annual Cares for Kids Radiothon brought in more than $224,000 to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s, setting a new record for the two-day fundraising event with participation from nine stations broadcasting live from the hospital in Morgantown, WV

With talent from across the region sharing stories from patients, families, doctors, and staff, 102 WVAQ Program Director Matt Kelly told WVRC’s WVMetroNews, “It’s so amazing to see how this event has grown over the years. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of it in it’s many iterations since joining WVRC media in 2010. The amount of work and love that is poured into this event from all of our radio staff, to the fine folks of WVU Medicine and Children’s Miracle Network…it truly is what this great state is all about. As a native West Virginian, I’m an continually humbled by the efforts all around, including the generosity of all the donors. It truly is something special.”

V100 Program Director Logan Scott said, “The WVRC Media Cares for Kids Radiothon was a huge success! The generosity and support from our listeners is truly overwhelming. It was a great two days broadcasting with our fellow colleagues sharing stories from local families and specialist from the hospital of why donations are so important and the specialized care WVU Medicine Children’s provides.”

96.1 KWS personality Robb Reel added, “The only thing more inspiring and energizing than the way West Virginians come through for West Virginians is the way these kids smile as they share their stories.”