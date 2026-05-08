Jack Swart Takes River Radio GM Role As Renick Exits

River Radio has promoted Jack Swart to General Manager of its Cape Girardeau, Missouri market, filling the role being vacated by Mike Renick, who announced his impending departure in April after 26 years with the company, including six in the GM role.

Swart brings more than four decades of broadcast experience to the role. He joined River Radio in December 2017 as General Sales Manager and has been credited with driving revenue growth and strengthening client relationships across the cluster. Before River Radio, he held senior leadership positions at Community Broadcasters, Midwest Communications, and Connoisseur Media, where he was named General Manager of the Year.

Swart said, “It is an exciting time in the broadcast industry, and the team at River Radio is poised to progress with those changes. I appreciate the support of CEO John Trinder and Executive VP Sean Rhoads in this appointment. We set a high standard under Mike Renick, and it is my goal to keep that momentum and spirit going.”