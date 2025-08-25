Advertisers Don’t Prepare For Your Visits – Do You?

It’s intense to “pitch” advertising in front of a new person. Unless you prep like no one else.

Approaching potential advertisers should begin long before the first conversation. It starts with meticulous preparation: understanding the client’s brand, industry, goals, and competitors inside and out.

Be honest. When is the last time you prepped in great detail before you ever planted a foot in front of that potential new client?

With each visit or interaction, valuable insights are gathered: what challenges they face, what makes them unique, and how they define success. Don’t miss these important pieces of knowledge. These insights form the backbone of a tailored value proposition that speaks directly to their needs.

Antidote For Being Nervous

If you get nervous before a pitch, prep more.

Prep is confidence.

And advertisers don’t prep for your meeting like you will.

Research Behavior

Before presenting any pitch, invest the time to study their digital presence, review past campaigns, and analyze their market positioning. Discover where they are vulnerable.

Examine their competitors — where they advertise, how they message, and what gaps exist. This deep dive allows you to uncover opportunities the advertiser may not have considered.

When it’s time to engage, your pitch shouldn’t feel like sales. Your potential client should feel they are involved in a strategic collaboration. When you discover the solution together, you don’t need pressure to close.

Frame your offering as a customized solution, not a one-size-fits-all package. Be intentional about their worldview.

Reference specifics they brought up in previous visits or campaigns to show attentiveness and relevance. Articulate exactly how your platform or service aligns with their goals and delivers — whether that’s increasing brand awareness, generating leads, or boosting ROI.

Approaching advertisers with informed, intentional messaging rooted in deep preparation, you establish trust, credibility, and the foundation for a long-term partnership — not just a transaction.