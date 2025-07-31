iHeartMedia Unveils New Markets Group Leadership

One day after the announcement that iHeartMedia Markets Group President Hartley Adkins will retire at the end of the summer, the broadcast group has announced its succession plans for the leadership of more than 860 radio stations across the US.

The news was delivered to iHeart staff by CEO Bob Pittman and COO/CFO Rich Bressler in an email obtained by Radio Ink.

Ann Marie Licata, currently Executive Vice President of Sales Operations and Client Success, will be promoted to President, Markets Group and Sales Operations. In her new role, Licata will oversee the company’s expansive local broadcast portfolio, bringing more than a decade of iHeart leadership experience and a background rooted in data-driven, client-centric performance from her previous work with Madison Square Garden.

Bernie Weiss, Division President for the Northeast and Chicago markets, has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Markets Group. In iHeart’s memo, Weiss is credited for his work scaling success in major markets such as New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Chicago, and will serve as a strategic partner to Licata in guiding day-to-day operations and local market performance.

Additionally, Paul Corvino, Division President of the Southern California+ Division, will take on new responsibilities focused on national new business development. Corvino will collaborate closely with Licata, Weiss, and Julie Donohue, President of Multi-Market Partnerships, to identify and execute major revenue opportunities across the company.

The transition follows what iHeart called a period of strong growth and progress under Adkins’ leadership. In an internal announcement, Pittman and Bressler emphasized that the new team will “take full advantage of the unique assets we have as a company and the impact we have for both our communities and our advertising partners.”

“We know you’ll join us in congratulating Ann Marie, Bernie, and Paul on their new responsibilities,” Pittman and Bressler added, “and we look forward to the positive impact they’ll make in continuing the momentum that began under Hartley’s leadership.”

The leadership restructuring is set to take effect on September 1. As previously reported, Adkins will continue with iHeart in a Strategic Advisor role, supporting special projects and representing the company in industry organizations.