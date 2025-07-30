iHeartMedia Markets Group President Hartley Adkins To Retire

iHeartMedia Markets Group President Hartley Adkins, one of the company’s most respected senior executives, is retiring. The news was shared in a staff memo from CEO Bob Pittman and COO/CFO Rich Bressler, obtained by Radio Ink.

The memo reads:

Team,

It’s with mixed emotions that we let you know that Hartley Adkins has made the decision to retire at the end of this summer after 32 years with us. We’re sad because Hartley has been such an important part of this company in every role he’s held, and certainly most recently as President of the Markets Group; on the other hand, we understand his desire to spend more time with his family – it’s well-deserved, and certainly comes with our blessings and support.

Hartley began his career with us as a salesperson in Tampa, Florida in 1993; since then, he’s moved upward through our company’s leadership and taken on increasingly larger roles. Hartley has had a series of impressive accomplishments in this company in every job he’s held. Most recently, as head of our Markets Group, he led a transformation from a single platform for broadcast radio to the strength we have across our multiple platforms, including podcasting, digital radio, social and events, and he’s been developing the data and case studies our partners need to appreciate and utilize the power of our broadcast radio asset and how they can take advantage of the full array of our multi-platform assets. His wisdom, knowledge and urgency in everything he does will be missed, and on a personal level, we will miss working with him day to day. In addition to being a valued colleague, he’s also a good friend.

Hartley has also made significant contributions to our industry with his leadership roles at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), and as our company’s point person for the entire radio industry.

Given his track record of success and his deep knowledge of, and commitment to, our company, we’re pleased that Hartley has agreed to continue on as a Strategic Advisor to us on special projects, including representing us with industry organizations and partnering with internal teams on our growth and innovation strategies as needed. Additionally, to ensure a seamless transition, Hartley has been working closely with us on a succession plan and will be available to us going forward.

Please join us in thanking and celebrating Hartley for his contributions and leadership at iHeart as we transformed into the 21st century audio industry leader. We know the time he’ll be able to spend with his family is very special, and we wish him well. Additionally, we want to thank his wife Kelly for her understanding over the years for Hartley’s 24/7 commitment to the company and our mission.

Bob and Rich

This story is ongoing and will be updated.