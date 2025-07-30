BPOP Hall of Fame Adding Five Philly Radio Greats In 2025

The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, with five of the ten new members coming from local radio, including Audacy Philadelphia, Beasley Media Group, and Radio One.

This year’s class will be honored at a gala on Friday, November 21, at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, with Jim Donovan and Scott Palmer returning as co-hosts. Tickets will go on sale in September via the BPOP website.

Among this year’s honorees are:

‘Lady B’ Bahiyyah Clark , award-winning host of The Lady B Show on Classix 107.9 WPPZ-FM and a trailblazer in hip hop radio

Mike Quick , former Eagles wide receiver and color commentator on WIP-FM

Andie Summers , Gracie and CMA Award-winning morning host of The Andie Summers Show on 92.5 XTU WXTU-FM

David Yadgaroff , SVP and Market Manager for Audacy Philadelphia

David Skalish, Director of Technical Operations for Audacy Philadelphia

Also inducted are NBC10 anchor Jacqueline London, CBS News Philadelphia producer Monica Avery, Disney/ABC WPVI marketing executive Mike Monsell, retired FOX29 executive George Cummings, and former TUTV Assistant GM. BPOP also named Fox 29 Good Day Philadelphia weather anchor and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Sue Serio as its 2025 Person of the Year.