Alpha Media Brings Joey Domenick to Chicagoland’s River

Alpha Media’s 95.9 The River (WERV) in Aurora, IL, has named Joey Domenick as its new afternoon drive host and production assistant. The Chicago native steps into the role beginning August 1, as Nicki Jakusz transitions to weekends.

Domenick has previous experience from Cumulus Media Chicago’s WLS-AM and Q101 (WKQX). His addition is part of a broader refresh at the station, which serves the western suburbs of Chicago with a Classic Alternative format.

Alpha Media Aurora Market Manager Karl Wertzler said, “Joey was recommended by a number of highly respected programmers, and I was immediately impressed during the interview process.”

Domenick denoted, “I hope I can put a smile on a listener’s face or make them laugh, whether it’s with me or at me. I’m here for it all. I’m excited to have some fun and make some memories.”