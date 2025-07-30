Tiki Barber Leaves NFL on CBS for Giants Radio Role on WFAN

Tiki Barber is stepping away from television this NFL season, trading the national broadcast booth for a hometown reunion with Big Blue. The former New York Giants running back and CBS Sports broadcaster has joined the team’s gameday radio crew on Audacy’s WFAN.

As part of a renewed partnership between the New York Giants and Audacy, Barber will co-host the pre- and post-game shows with Giants.com’s John Schmeelk during the 2025 season. Barber, who spent his entire 10-year career with the Giants and was recently named one of the franchise’s “Top 100” players of all time, joins veteran voices Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Howard Cross on the gameday broadcast team.

This marks his exit from the NFL on CBS, where he worked alongside Andrew Catalon and Jason McCourty starting in 2019. Barber has been a WFAN host since 2022, moving from middays to afternoons in 2023, following the retirement of Craig Carton.

Barber said, “I am really excited to be joining the Giants gameday radio broadcast team on WFAN. This organization has meant so much to me, professionally and personally. The Giants have a long history of legendary broadcasters, and Wellington Mara always told them to call it like they see it because our fans know better. I look forward to providing analysis and insight that Giants fans appreciate.”

Audacy Chief Business Officer and New York Market President Chris Oliviero remarked, “Tiki is the kind of multi-talented broadcaster who brings credibility, insight, and energy to every role. His presence on Giants gamedays – alongside the team he knows best – will make our coverage even more meaningful for listeners.”

Giants SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy Nilay Shah stated, “Adding Tiki Barber’s expertise on gamedays to our already talented roster of former players is a win for our fans. Our mission is to provide the best Giants coverage across all content mediums, and this partnership helps deliver that.”

WFAN will continue as the Giants’ flagship station under the extension, airing all preseason, regular season, and postseason games, as well as expanded year-round programming.

To launch the season, Boomer & Gio and Evan & Tiki will broadcast live from Giants Training Camp on July 31, featuring interviews with players, coaches, and executives. The team’s Big Blue Kickoff Live show will return to WFAN on Saturday mornings during the regular season and continue on Giants.com and YouTube throughout the week.