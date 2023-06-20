Tiki Time: Barber Takes Over For Carton On WFAN

Audacy has announced a new weekday programming lineup for NYC sports/talk WFAN. The changes include moving former NFL running back Tiki Barber from middays to afternoons, filling the spot recently vacated in the unexpected retirement of Craig Carton. The new lineup will take effect on July 24.

In addition to Barber joining Evan Roberts, Sal Licata will take Barber’s chair on middays with Brandon Tierney. Chris McMonigle, producer of the Carton & Roberts show, will host a new overnight show. Shaun Morash, previously of CBS Sports Radio, will join Evan & Tiki as a producer and on-air contributor.

“The new lineup card of WFAN continues to exemplify the station’s extraordinary depth of talent with all-star veterans and next-generation voices,” said Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero. “This roster, with the additions of Tiki to afternoons and Sal to middays and including the market-leading Boomer & Gio morning show, will continue WFAN’s now nearly 40-year dominance of the sports conversation in New York.”