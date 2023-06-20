Triton Digital Extends Its Programmatic Ad Analytics

Digital audio services provider Triton Digital has acquired Manadge, an advertising intelligence platform specializing in programmatic advertising. This acquisition will allow Triton Digital’s publishers and demand partners to access real-time advertising data and analyze performance through an intuitive analytics platform.

Manadge offers analysis dashboards, key performance indicators (KPIs), and real-time insights for programmatic market participants and direct orders. The acquisition also includes the integration of Manadge’s team into Triton Digital.

“Through this acquisition, we further demonstrate our commitment to providing robust tools to enable growth in the global audio industry,” says Triton Digital CEO John Rosso. “The Manadge platform will enable Triton’s publisher, sales house, and demand partners to better analyze advertising data and use Manadge’s powerful UI to make data-driven decisions for their business.”

“At Manadge we give companies the ability to increase resources and support, expand into new markets, and innovate faster than they could before,” says Manadge Founder Nathan Venezia. “We are excited to be joining a team that truly understands our vision and to be providing Triton Digital with a better way to analyze and track advertising revenue for all audio types.”