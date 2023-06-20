Point-To-Point Turns 25 With Two Promotions

Audience development company Point-To-Point Marketing is celebrating its 25th anniversary with two promotions. Susan Bacich is promoted to EVP/Strategy & Audience Insights, and Tim Saterfield is promoted to EVP/Digital.

The company emphasizes personalized marketing approaches for diverse brands, and the promoted individuals play crucial roles in maximizing audience generation. Point-To-Point Marketing, founded in 1998, started with a focus on OTA radio brands. As technology advanced, the company expanded into digital marketing, promoting national shows and popular podcasts while continuing to work with radio stations.

“Susan and Tim are true partners to our clients,” commented Point-To-Point CEO Tim Bronsil. “Working with diverse brands and programs requires a unique marketing approach for every situation. Susan and Tim develop the best roadmap for success and consistently reflect and adjust with our clients to maximize the investment in audience generation. They make all of us better at what we do, and I am thrilled to work with them every day.”