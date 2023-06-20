‘Alphabet Boys’ Returns For More Government Soup

The second season of the investigative podcast series Alphabet Boys uncovers an international arms-trafficking conspiracy involving the DEA, CIA, and FBI. Hosted by journalist Trevor Aaronson, the podcast explores the actions of America’s alphabet agencies and questions whether they are truly catching criminals or potentially creating them.

The first season of the show exposed the FBI’s infiltration and undermining of the racial justice movement in 2020. The upcoming season, “Up in Arms,” follows the story of Flaviu Georgescu, a Romanian-American businessman and FBI cooperator, who gets involved in a weapons deal with a Colombian revolutionary. The twist comes when Georgescu reports the deal to the CIA while being investigated by the DEA, unbeknownst to them.

Season two is set to premiere on June 26, with new episodes releasing every Monday and Thursday until July 27.

“Season two of Alphabet Boys goes behind the scenes of a border-hopping arms-trafficking conspiracy involving a mysterious international businessman, a government minister in Romania, an Italian politician, and revolutionaries with the FARC in Colombia,” Aaronson says. “It’s a high-wire act that mixes up in the DEA, the FBI, and the CIA in a case that is as intriguing as it is absurd.”

“Alphabet Boys: Up in Arms is a total mindbender,” says Western Sound founder and series co-creator Ben Adair. “Trevor’s reporting shows how federal law enforcement seems to take its cues much more from Reno 911! than any Hollywood spy thriller or police procedural. And yet, their misfiring jokes and gross incompetence have real-world consequences for anyone caught up in their comedy of errors.”