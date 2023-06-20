Ukrainian Group: Tavis Smiley Unqualified For License

“Tavis Smiley Lacks the Character and Financial Qualifications To Be a Commission Licensee.” That’s the message of a petition to deny Smiley a license for KBLA-AM from the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America filing on Tuesday with the FCC.

The UCCA has filed a supplement to their petition to deny the assignment application of radio station KBLA from Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Licensee, LLC to Smiley Radio Properties, Inc. The petition raises concerns about the character and financial qualifications of Tavis Smiley, who is an officer, director, and 100% shareholder of SRP.

It references allegations of sexual misconduct against Smiley during his time as a talk-show host on PBS, leading to the termination of his contract and a subsequent lawsuit. The petition argues that Smiley’s actions raise questions about his character qualifications to be an FCC licensee.

It also highlights a judgment filed by PBS against Smiley’s production company, TS Media, Inc., and the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings involving TSM. The UCCA calls for further investigation by the FCC into Smiley’s conduct and financial situation to determine his suitability as a licensee.