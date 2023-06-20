CRB Announces 2023 President’s Award Honorees

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced that Scott and Julie De Vos of De Lux Productions will receive the CRB President’s Award at the 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The CRB President’s Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the success of the Country Radio Seminar and its mission to advance the country radio format. Scott and Julie have been instrumental in managing and producing live music events during the Country Radio Seminar for the past 26 years.

During CRS, Scott and Julie De Vos have overseen the production of various events, including New Faces and label luncheons. The award ceremony will take place on July 10 in Nashville. The event will also honor six radio professionals, including off-air broadcasters Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen, and John Willyard, as well as on-air personalities Trish Biondo and Dollar Bill Wilson.

Country artist Barbara Mandrell will be this year’s recipient of the 2023 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award.