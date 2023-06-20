iHeart, Imagine Unveil Unsweet Side Of ‘Big Sugar’

iHeartPodcasts and Imagine Entertainment have partnered to release Big Sugar, a new investigative podcast. The second title from the studios’ collaboration, the podcast delves into the multimillion-dollar sugar industry, exploring a true crime story that involves a legal battle between the industry and migrant laborers.

The podcast uncovers issues of corporate malfeasance, human rights violations, lobbying, nutrition concerns, and environmental destruction. Through the relentless efforts of journalists and lawyers, a complex web of relationships, policies, and transactions involving government and local communities is revealed. Hosted by journalist and author Celeste Headlee, Big Sugar offers engaging discussions on these important themes. The podcast is available now, with new episodes released every Tuesday.