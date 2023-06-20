‘Perfect Alignment’: Cumulus Chicago and Minneapolis Trade PDs

Cumulus Media has made a key swap in programmers at its Minneapolis and Chicago clusters. James Kurdziel will leave Minnesota to be Program Director for Chicago Alternative Q101 (WKQX). Meanwhile, Wade Linder will leave WLS in the Windy City and become PD for Classic Rocker 92 KQRS in Minneapolis.

Both have decades of programming experience, with Linder previously programming iconic and now-defunct Chicago station WLUP and Kurdziel responsible for content in Buffalo at WEDG. Additionally, Kurdziel’s role has been expanded to Vice President, Classic Rock and Alternative, for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “In our careers, we may never again hit upon the perfect alignment of circumstances which made this deal possible. Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul have always generously shared people and ideas. We believe we’ve landed the ideal combination of star programmers to ensure the ongoing success of these stations.”

Cumulus Chicago Market Manager Marv Nyren commented, “One of the benefits of having great talent throughout Cumulus is that when multi-market opportunities like this come up, we create a win-win-win situation. Having an experienced talent like James Kurdziel take over the reins of Q101 couldn’t happen at a better time and the entire staff in Chicago will benefit from his leadership and expertise. While WLS-FM will miss Wade’s knowledge and total professionalism, he gets to go back home and stay within the Cumulus family.”

Minneapolis Market Manager Shelly Malecha Wilkes added, “Congratulations to James Kurdziel. James has done an outstanding job in Minneapolis and, while we will miss his daily presence, this is a wonderful opportunity and we’re very happy for him. We’re also very excited to have Wade Linder back at Cumulus Minneapolis. Wade was an original architect of KQRS and KXXR. He’s a very strong Program Director and the right guy to lead the legendary KQRS. Welcome home, Wade!”