SiriusXM Hosts Monaco’s Prince Albert This Weekend

SiriusXM has announced the launch of a special pop-up channel dedicated to the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix and the Principality of Monaco. The channel will be available on June 24 and 25 to SiriusXM subscribers.

As part of the broadcast event, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco will engage in a rare and extensive conversation discussing Monaco’s future in F1, the allure of the Monaco Grand Prix, and his personal interests. The conversation will be hosted by David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan.

The channel will also feature replays of the recent 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from May, known for its challenging conditions and thrilling racing. The Monaco Grand Prix holds a distinguished reputation as one of the most glamorous and demanding events in Formula One.