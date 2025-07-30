Atlanta’s Fan Adds Crull To ‘Belue Show,’ Podcast Growth Plans

Atlanta’s Dickey Broadcasting Company has added sports journalist and broadcaster Kelly Crull to its full-time roster on 680 The Fan (WCNN-AM) as co-host of The Buck Belue Show, joining the former Georgia quarterback every weekday evening.

Crull is best known for her work as a reporter and host covering major sports teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Hawks, with networks such as Fox Sports, NBC Sports Chicago, and Bally Sports South.

In addition to her work with Belue, she’ll also make regular appearances on The Locker Room morning show and lead the creation of original podcast content and multi-platform storytelling as part of Dickey’s broader digital expansion strategy.

Dickey Broadcasting Company President and General Manager David Dickey said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Kelly on board full-time. She’s the kind of multi-talented broadcaster that elevates everyone around her. Whether she’s behind the mic, in front of the camera, or developing digital content, Kelly brings a passion and professionalism that align perfectly with our mission to inform, entertain, and connect with sports fans across Georgia and beyond.”