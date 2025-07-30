South Florida Jazz Radio Outlet Has A New General Manager

WDNA 88.9’s board of directors has appointed on-air personality and producer Gene de Souza as the Miami-based Jazz station’s new General Manager, succeeding Maggie Pelleyá, who led the station for more than three decades before her death in 2023.

De Souza is a familiar voice to WDNA’s audience, having hosted Café Brasil for more than 25 years, and has outside experience in concert production for city governments and theaters, talent booking for major Brazilian artists, and 16 years as Development Director at The Rhythm Foundation, a leading presenter of world music in the Southeastern United States.

He also serves as a music columnist for AcheiUSA, is a board member of Centro Cultural Brasil-USA da Florida, and sits on the Brazil committee for the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a statement, WDNA Board Chair Cecil Persaud said, “After an exhaustive search for just the right person to lead the station into its next chapter, we are thrilled that Gene has accepted the position. His combination of experience and focused determination makes him an excellent choice for the station’s continued growth as we enter a time where listener support is more important than ever.”

de Souza commented, “I look forward to working with WDNA’s talented and dedicated team as we move forward into a new era. We’ll be working to strengthen all aspects of the station, including the broadcast signal, streaming audience, digital and social platforms, jazz gallery events, grants, sponsors, and new partnerships, further cementing WDNA’s reputation as a unique, ground-breaking radio station.”