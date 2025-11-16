Lenawee Broadcasting’s Thank a Vet Raises $60K for Heroes

Lenawee Broadcasting continued its annual Veterans Day tradition of honoring those in Southeast Michigan who have served with its annual Thank a Vet fundraiser, which raised $60,882 for the Veterans Dire Need Fund administered by Housing Help of Lenawee.

The event, now in its 29th year, brings Lenawee’s stations and local business leaders curbside to collect donations used for rent, utilities, storage assistance, and basic needs such as work boots for displaced veterans.

With this year’s total, the program has surpassed half a million dollars in support for local veterans over its history.

Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media President Julie Koehn said, “Our veterans represent the best of Lenawee County – courage, commitment, and community. For nearly two decades, this event has been one small way we say ‘thank you’ for their service and sacrifices, and we’re honored to continue a tradition started by James Mooney, a local Veteran and former staff member at the stations.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.