Deborah Parenti & Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes Elected LABF Co-Chairs

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti and Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes have been elected to lead the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. The announcement was made at the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon.

Parenti and Denes succeed outgoing co-chairs Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer for Beasley Media Group, and communications attorney Jack Goodman, who have served to lead the Foundation over the past five years.

The LABF, which preserves broadcast history and supports ongoing industry documentation, organizes the event each year.

“Serving as Co-Chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has been an incredible honor, and we are proud to pass the torch to Deborah and Chachi,” said Raphael and Goodman. “Their passion, leadership, and creativity will ensure the LABF continues to preserve and celebrate our industry’s rich history while inspiring future generations. We know their dedication will strengthen the Foundation’s mission to honor broadcasting’s legacy and advance its future.”

The 2025 Giants of Broadcasting ceremony, emceed by 60 Minutes and CBS News Correspondent Bill Whitaker, was held on Friday to highlight individuals whose work has shaped national broadcast journalism, radio programming, public service, and communications policy.

This year’s honorees included figures across news, radio, law, network leadership, and entertainment. Syndicated host Rick Dees and former Cox Radio Group Executive Vice President Dick Ferguson were among those recognized from radio. Actor Gary Sandy received recognition for his work in television and stage, including his role as Andy Travis on WKRP in Cincinnati.

ABC News Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, retired TEGNA Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations Lynn Beall, sportscaster Lesley Visser, and communications attorney John Feore Jr. were also honored.

NBC was recognized for its 100th anniversary in broadcasting, with the award accepted by NBC Chief White House Correspondent and Weekend Today co-anchor Peter Alexander.

The LABF also presented its 2025 Excellence in Preservation Award to CBS News Radio White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy, acknowledging his work documenting White House reporting and advancing the preservation of broadcast journalism’s historical record.

Raphael and Goodman stated, “The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards are a true celebration of the visionaries and innovators whose work continues to shape the future of our industry. This year’s honorees embody excellence, creativity, and perseverance. Their achievements stand as an enduring reminder of the power of broadcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire generations.”

In addition to the rise of Parenti and Denes, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has added Hope Media Group President Tim Dukes and Entravision President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Liberman to its Board of Directors.

The LABF also noted leadership changes and departures. Hubbard Radio Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ginny Hubbard will step down from the Executive Committee but remain on the Board. Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan and BMI Vice President of Industry Relations and Licensing Dan Spears concluded their Board terms after years of service.

Several Executive Committee members were re-elected to new two-year terms, including Heather Birks, Harry Jessell, Jim Morley, Heidi Raphael, Joyce Tudryn, and Dennis Wharton. Retired Katz Television President Leo MacCourtney will serve as Treasurer.

Board members elected to new three-year terms include Sally Brown, April Carty-Sipp, John Dille, Jack Goodman, Patricia Smullin, and John Taylor.