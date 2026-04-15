49ers Strike Gold with KNBR Coverage Continuation In The Bay

The San Francisco 49ers have entered into a multi-year partnership with Cumulus Media’s 104.5/680 The Sports Leader (KNBR-AM) in the Bay Area, continuing the duo’s flagship deal of two decades. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue to serve in the booth.

KNBR will offer coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft later this month, with John Dickinson, Larry Krueger, and Todd Husak slated to provide analysis of the team’s selected picks.

Cumulus San Francisco/Los Angeles Regional VP/Market Manager Larry Blumhagen commented, “We at KNBR are tremendously excited to continue this valued partnership with the Niners. We have a wonderful relationship with the organization and its people, and they are truly a partner to us in connecting their fans with all the gameday action they love and demand. We look forward to continuing to provide 49ers fans with outstanding gameday coverage on all KNBR platforms from AM/FM to streaming.”

49ers CEO Brent Schoeb said, “As our flagship station for more than 20 years, KNBR is woven into the fabric of the 49ers organization and what it means to be Faithful. KNBR has been there for every 49ers moment since 2005, from spectacular individual plays and broken records to playoff wins and our move to Levi’s Stadium. We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership and look forward to more legendary calls from Greg and Tim on gamedays.”