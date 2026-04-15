Grammer, Santrella, & Waldman Among LABF’s 2026 Giants Class

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has revealed its 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts class, headlined by one of television’s most beloved fictional radio hosts alongside some of the radio industry’s real-life legends.

Kelsey Grammer, the Juilliard-trained actor best known for his 20-year run as Dr. Frasier Crane across Cheers, Wings, and Frasier, as well as the latter’s Paramount+ revival, headlines this year’s honorees on the strength of one of television’s most decorated careers. He has accumulated six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, a SAG Award, and a Tony nomination. Beyond performing, Grammer founded Grammnet NH Productions, behind hits including Medium and The Game.

The class also includes Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella, outgoing New York State Broadcasters Association President David Donovan, prolific broadcast owner, operator, and advisor Skip Finley, New York Yankees radio color commentator Suzyn Waldman, National Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish-language radio voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers Jaime Jarrín.

From television, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks Chairman Debra O’Connell, veteran broadcaster Deborah Norville, and CBS News Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley will be honored.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications will also receive the fourth annual LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award.

The 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards will be held Tuesday, November 17, at Gotham Hall in New York City. ABC News Nightline co-anchor and previous Giant honoree Juju Chang will serve as emcee.

LABF Co-Chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “Kelsey Grammer’s extraordinary career and his ability to bring one of television’s most iconic characters to life across generations exemplify the lasting impact this honor was created to celebrate.”