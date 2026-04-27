Townsquare and Columbus’ NABCO Ignite Digital Ad Partnership

Townsquare Media’s Ignite division is adding a Columbus, OH, broadcast partner. The company has struck a digital advertising deal with North American Broadcasting Company; its newest alliance under the Ignite Media Partnerships program, launched in 2024.

Together, those partnerships extend Townsquare’s reach into 31 markets outside its existing footprint. Through the deal, NABCO gains access to Townsquare Ignite’s white-label programmatic platform and data-driven advertising tools. Townsquare also added another partner earlier this month in Denver’s Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

Townsquare Ignite CRO Shaun Collignon said, “Our partnership with North American Broadcast Company extends our ability to bring digital advertising solutions to a broader set of local media operators operating in large markets. Our success is driven by deep expertise in leveraging our proprietary programmatic platform and data-driven strategies to deliver measurable results. We look forward to equipping NABCO with the tools, insights, and proven strategic approach needed to accelerate their digital growth and drive meaningful outcomes for their clients.”

NABCO President and CEO Matt Mnich said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Townsquare’s Ignite platform. It delivers robust capacity to efficiently plan, execute and monitor complex digital solutions. We believe the platform and its people provide our team data-driven capability that we are thrilled to bring to our customers. The technology and expertise upon which Ignite is built are impressive. It wholistically delivers the solution we were seeking.”