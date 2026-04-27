Rich Shertenlieb Returning to Boston Sports Radio

Boston radio’s most-watched free agent has a new home. Audacy’s WEEI has added Rich Shertenlieb as co-host of a new weekday afternoon show alongside Ken Laird and Ted Johnson, nearly 18 months after his dismissal from iHeartMedia’s 100.7 WZLX.

The Rich Shertenlieb Show was canceled after five months in November 2024 as part of broader iHeart layoffs. Before moving to the Classic Rock outlet, Shertenlieb spent 14 years co-hosting mornings at Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ) with Fred Toucher, ending in a high-profile split that was anything but amicable.

Laird, who launched his radio career at WEEI in 2002 and rejoined the station in 2015, currently serves as Operations Manager and Brand Manager — roles he will retain alongside his on-air duties. Johnson, a retired New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion, joined WEEI in 2025 following media stints at WZLX, 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sports Radio 610 Houston, and CBS Radio. He is also a contributor with NBC Sports Boston.

Audacy SVP of Programming and Sports Format VP Mike Thomas said, “Rich is one of the most dynamic and entertaining voices in Boston media, with a proven ability to connect with audiences across platforms. Paired with Ted’s championship pedigree and insight, and Ken’s deep understanding of the station and its audience, this show brings together a unique combination of credibility, energy and perspective that will resonate with Boston sports fans.”

Shertenlieb said, “I’m thrilled to be at WEEI and reunite with my buddy and one of my favorite colleagues, Ted Johnson, and work with Ken to see what we can build together. The station’s connection to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund makes this deeply personal, given the role those organizations have played in saving my wife’s life. I’m grateful for this next chapter and can’t wait to get started.”

Laird said, “I’m super excited about what we are going to build together. Rich and Ted bring so much personality, and I know we won’t be short on fun and opinions. I’ve been around WEEI for a while now, and this feels like something totally new.”