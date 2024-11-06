Toucher ‘Happy’ That ‘Backstabber’ Rich Shertenlieb Was Fired

If Rich Shertenlieb was looking for sympathy over being part of iHeartMedia’s ongoing layoffs from his former on-air partner, he’ll be waiting a long time. Fred Toucher spent part of his Tuesday show on The Sports Hub torching his past co-host of nearly two decades.

News that 100.7 WZLX canceled The Rich Shertenlieb Show after less than six months spread quickly over social media after Shertenlieb made the announcement. The show, which launched in May, marked his return to Boston radio after his exit from Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub in late 2023.

As part of a larger statement on X, Shertenlieb said, “Thank you to iHeart for the opportunity. Just because we didn’t have the same vision doesn’t mean I don’t thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me a chance to assemble the team I’ve always wanted to work with. I LOVED this show. I loved our listeners. And I already miss you.”

Come Tuesday morning, Toucher was not having it. “At one point maybe we’ll go over his His his closing statement because he has the inability to tell the truth that is really quite fascinating.” He continued, “I’ll be completely honest with you, I’m very happy that [The Rich Shertenlieb Show] is over. I’m not surprised and I’m very happy because I feel like he’s a backstabber and does not tell the truth and is not loved by his fellow employees certainly here.”

Fred Toucher ripping Rich Shertenlieb today after Rich got fired. 👀🔥 🎥: @bostonradio “I’ll tell you when I would not have said anything today. If I read the statement he put out and it seemed like he had learned any humility…Like don’t backstab your friends. Don’t be a… pic.twitter.com/aq4rOzQvCj — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 5, 2024

When Shertenlieb left WBZ, Toucher expressed respect and appreciation for the years they worked together, though he noted they were not particularly close and that their working relationship had deteriorated. That rift appears to have only grown.

Shertenlieb has yet to announce his next move as iHeart has not determined a successor in the time slot.