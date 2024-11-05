Wolfman Jack Is Back On A Baja California Border Blaster

Tijuana’s 1090 AM XEPRS has flipped formats from Spanish Christian to Oldies months after dropping a Sports Talk format, bringing the late Wolfman Jack back to the frequency that made him famous. The Wolfman created his on-air persona at 1090, then XERB, in the early 1960s.

This time around, Wolfman Jack won’t be howling at the moon late at night – he’ll be covering afternoons.

In addition to Wolfman Jack, the lineup features digitally remastered broadcasts of radio legends such as Charlie Tuna, MG Kelly, El Chingón, and The Real Don Steele. This format change coincides with the station’s 85th anniversary. XEPRS-AM reaches from the Baja peninsula well into Southern California, covering San Diego and Los Angeles.

Station Manager Marc Paskin stated, “We’re thrilled to bring back the voices and music that defined an era. It’s some of the world’s greatest DJs, playing the world’s greatest oldies. It really is radio the way it was meant to be heard.”