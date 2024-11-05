Curtis LeGeyt Praises Broadcasters’ Role in Election

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt has again emphasized the importance of press freedom in maintaining an informed electorate. From Election Day to the critical role of radio after Hurricane Helene, LeGeyt praised broadcasters for halting misinformation.

“Every limitation placed on the press pulls us further from a free and open society,” says LeGeyt in an op-ed to The Hill. “Protecting the First Amendment is not just about preserving a right – it is essential to safeguarding this mission,” he continues, “It allows broadcasters to continue empowering their communities with the truth that strengthens our democracy and defends the freedoms we hold dear.”

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, LeGeyt told how local broadcasters in Asheville, NC, stepped up to counter a surge of online misinformation, using on-the-ground reporting to deliver critical updates about safety, supply deliveries, and community connection efforts.

He touted broadcasters’ crucial role in the 2024 election cycle, writing, “Across the nation, local television and radio station newsrooms have been working day and night to inform, engage and empower voters, building trust in the election process and ensuring communities have the facts they need as they cast their ballots,” amid rising concerns over misinformation and digital manipulation.

LeGeyt referenced the NAB’s own Martes de Acción, or Tuesdays of Action, initiative aimed at increasing Hispanic voter turnout. As part of the Hispanic Media Get Out The Vote Coalition, Hispanic-focused media outlets joined the campaign educate Hispanic voters on topics such as registration deadlines, early voting, Election Day preparedness, and countering misinformation.

He added, “Our audiences have already seen firsthand broadcasters’ dedication to truth and transparency, whether it’s through ABC News’s presidential debate, CBS News’s vice-presidential debate, TelevisaUnivision’s town halls covering issues central to Hispanic communities, or any of the thousands of congressional, gubernatorial and local debates organized and moderated by our stations and their network partners in communities nationwide.”

This comes as another response to former President Donald Trump’s threats to revoke broadcast licenses of networks over content disagreements. In particular, Trump called for ABC to be stripped of its broadcast licenses following a September 10 debate between him and Vice President Kamala Harris, alleging bias in the moderation.

As election results come in, radio and TV will continue to provide the context and clarity needed to build confidence in the election process and its results. Despite the pressures broadcasters face, they remain committed to upholding democracy by providing communities with trusted, interference-free news.