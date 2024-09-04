NAB Launches ‘Martes de Acción’ to Boost Hispanic Voter Turnout

The NAB has debuted a new initiative from its Hispanic Media Get Out The Vote Coalition: Martes de Acción, or Tuesdays of Action. Every Tuesday leading up to Election Day, the coalition will amplify efforts across various media platforms including radio.

The campaign will deliver targeted messages to educate Hispanic voters about key election-related topics such as registration deadlines, early voting, Election Day preparedness, and countering misinformation to boost Hispanic voter participation and enhance civic engagement.

This election cycle, more than 36.2 million Hispanics, who constitute more than 18% of the total U.S. population, are eligible to vote.

Participating organizations in Martes de Acción include Bustos Media, Cox Media Group, Entravision, Latino Media Network, Lazer Media, TelevisaUnivision, Gray Media, Telemundo, and TVQuisqueya.

Martes de Acción is part of NAB’s broader commitment to civic engagement, highlighted by their Election Preparedness Initiative and an Election Toolkit that helps broadcasters engage and educate voters effectively.

NAB Vice President of External Affairs Liliana Rañón said, “The impact of the Hispanic community is felt across all sectors of our society, and as the largest ethnic minority group in the U.S., it’s essential they have the resources and information needed to be active participants during the election season. NAB and its partners are committed to supporting broadcasters in delivering accurate, timely, and accessible information to their communities.”