Notorious Pardoned Trump Advisor Gets Radio Show Syndicated

Red Apple Audio Networks has added Roger Stone, the political strategist and self-proclaimed “agent provocateur,” to its syndicated lineup. Stone has hosted a weekly show on Sunday afternoons on New York City’s 77 WABC since June 2023.

Since the 1970s, Stone has worked on the campaigns of key Republican politicians, including Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. He has built a reputation for employing tactics considered by some to be controversial and maintaining a visible presence in the media.

Stone, a longtime friend associate of former President Donald Trump, was charged by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Stone faced allegations of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction regarding his supposed role as a liaison between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton.

Stone was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation and sentenced to three years in prison before having his sentence commuted by Trump in what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called, “an act of staggering corruption.” He would later be fully pardoned in December 2020 as Trump prepared to leave office.

The Roger Stone Show is already syndicated in nine markets, including St. Louis and Albuquerque. An additional third NYC-only hour is being added, exclusive to 77 WABC.

Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis commented, “Several US presidents have relied on Roger’s common-sense judgment and advice. His insightful commentary on the political landscape and what’s ahead for America will be of tremendous value to our listeners in New York, around the country, and around the world.”

Stone stated, “John has done a great job bringing in big names from politics, business, and entertainment and put them on WABC Radio and the Red Apple Audio Networks. I’m looking forward to enjoying being on the radio, sharing my perceptions about what’s going on in Washington and the world, and connecting with listeners across America.”