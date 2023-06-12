Roger Stone Show Debuts On WABC With Trump

Political strategist Roger Stone has joined 77 WABC and Red Apple Media, owned by John Catsimatidis, as the host of a one-hour current events program. The Roger Stone Show debuted on Sunday, June 11 with an interview with former President Donald Trump, marking Trump’s first interview since his indictment. The show will air on Sundays.

“Roger’s impressive career has established him as a prominent figure in American politics,” commented Catsimatidis. “His wealth of experience offers an insider’s view into the political landscape, providing listeners with rare behind-the-scenes insights. razor-sharp analysis, unparalleled insights, and dedication to the truth will captivate audiences worldwide,”

Stone added, “77 WABC offers a platform for truth where we can delve deep into the events that shape our great nation. I am delighted that our first interview was with former President Donald Trump, who candidly shared his perspective on the recent indictment against him. Every week will be a journey for the truth.”