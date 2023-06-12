Spotify Starts Masterclass For Podcasters

On June 14, Spotify will introduce a new educational video series called Spotify for Podcasters Masterclass, aimed at helping podcast creators maximize their potential on the platform. The series offers insights and tips from Spotify experts and established creators to assist podcasters in leveraging Spotify’s tools and growing their shows. The first episode, “Unlocking Your Podcast Potential,” will cover topics such as show growth, audience engagement, and fan connections.

Hosted by Spotify Head of Podcast Partner Management Jordan Newman, the debut class features conversations with Gael Aitor of Teenager Therapy and Spotify VP of Podcast Product Maya Prohovnik. Future episodes will focus on interactivity, audience understanding, and video podcasts, with each episode debuting through live broadcasts and later becoming available on-demand on Spotify’s Resource hub.

“Spotify for Podcasters Masterclass is our new education series that gives creators a peek behind the curtain at our tools for podcast creators,” shared Newman. “Like the platform itself, these videos are a resource for creators in realizing their full potential—they get to hear directly from experts, the people behind the product, and some of our most established creators to learn how to use our tools to grow their show and, ultimately, be more successful.”