Imagine Entertainment and iHeart Pair For Slate Of Six

Imagine Entertainment and iHeartPodcasts have partnered to release a new slate of shows from Imagine’s audio division. The collaboration will result in six innovative podcast series produced by Nathan Kloke and co-produced by iHeartPodcasts.

The first podcast, Hello Isaac hosted by Isaac Mizrahi, has already debuted, with other shows set to launch in the coming months. The partnership aims to bring Imagine Entertainment’s storytelling expertise to a wider audience through iHeartPodcasts.

The lineup includes a workplace audio comedy hosted by Ron Howard, a punk-rock murder mystery hosted by Penelope Spheeris, and shows featuring environmental thought leader Chris Turney and writer Davis Miller.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Justin Wilkes serve as executive producers across the slate.