Uforia and Nueva Bring ‘Chiquibaby Show’ To Podcast

Nueva Network and Uforia Podcast Network have collaborated to launch the Chiquibaby Show daily podcast. Renowned Hispanic radio and TV personality Stephanie Himonidis, also known as “Chiquibaby,” is the host and executive producer of the show.

Following the format of her syndicated radio show, the podcast covers a range of topics including community and world issues, movie reviews, sports, beauty tips, and personal anecdotes from Chiquibaby’s life. New episodes will be available on all major podcast platforms weekdays at 6a ET.

“I am so grateful to Uforia and Nueva Network for allowing me to have a voice in the media and having The Chiquibaby Show now on the Uforia platform. I’m also thrilled to be back with this company where my career began in southern California,” said Himonidis.