SiriusXM Tees Up For US Open Championship

SiriusXM has announced its programming coverage for the 123rd US Open Championship, which will take place at The Los Angeles Country Club June 15 through 18. The coverage will include live shot-by-shot reporting from the course for all four rounds of play.

On Thursday and Friday, the coverage will start from the first tee time and continue until the end of play. On the weekend, coverage will begin at 1pm ET and run until the completion of play. If there is a playoff, SiriusXM will provide live coverage of every shot.

The broadcast team will feature Taylor Zarzour as the lead host and Colt Knost as the lead analyst, along with other on-course reporters and hosts. After each round, there will be a three-hour wrap-up hosted by Gary Williams. US Open Week on SiriusXM will also feature exclusive shows hosted by golf legends such as Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate, Annika Sorenstam, and Smylie Kaufman.

“The Los Angeles Country Club is an extraordinary and iconic venue and golf fans are eager for so many of the world’s best players to take the stage there as it hosts its first major championship event this week,” said SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein. “SiriusXM will be there to deliver more than 40 hours of live shot-by-shot coverage across all four rounds and we’ll provide our listeners with an unparalleled lineup of original programming as well. From Fred Couples to Annika Sorenstam to Rocco Mediate and so many others, you won’t find a better, more experienced perspective on the game.”