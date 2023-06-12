Radio’s New A.I. Addition Storms In Via Super Hi-Fi

In the latest artificial intelligence introduction for radio, Super Hi-Fi has launched Weathercaster, an AI-powered weather report service. The program aims to change how localized real-time weather reports are generated by providing accurate information while automating content creation and audio production.

The service can offer fully-produced weather segments with synthetic voiceovers, music beds, and station IDs. The technology also allows for automated and trackable sponsorship reads. Weathercaster offers three subscription tiers..

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon said, “Weathercaster combines accuracy and reliability, premium production quality, and an opportunity for stations to sell more premium sponsorships each day. Weathercaster doesn’t just automate weather reports… it elevates them.”